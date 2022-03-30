Naomi just loves to give adults the chance to dance

Naomi Peart

Naomi Peart, aged 28, of Shifnal, has launched ‘Dancerella’ in a bid to get people having a good time and improving their well-being.

"Growing up in Telford I was really shy," said Naomi, who has been dancing since the age of 14. "Dancing has really helped my confidence so when people come to me saying they can't dance, I know exactly how they are feeling.

"I love performing, dancing and now teaching."

With her background as a shy teenager behind her, Naomi performed in regional and world championships, competed in Britain’s Got Talent as part of the High Definition Dance Crew, and Got to Dance.

Naomi works as a full time education co-ordinator but dreams of setting up a business where her Dancerella brand had a presence in every major city in the UK. She currently teaches part time in the evenings after being asked to do so.

She sees plenty of dance classes for children and young people but thinks there are "simply not enough sessions for adults.”

She completed a business start up course with consultants Good2Great.

“I want to share the power of dance through fun-themed classes which are brilliant for connecting with new people, as well as boosting self esteem and well-being.

“Many people lack confidence when it comes to dancing so I wanted to create a community that will support each other and go through a fun journey together. There are no gradings, simply dance and have a giggle, wiggle and a good time.”

Dancerella’s community classes are being held at The Wakes in Oakengates on Fridays from 7.45-8.45pm and a free taster session can be booked online. She has room for 60 people - men or women - to join in and runs themes including Dirty Dancing at the session this Friday.

Commenting on the help she had received from Good2Great, she said the guidance had been extremely useful for her start-up business.

“I learned so much - from cash flow to target audience persona - and thoroughly enjoyed the comprehensive course.

“The zoom sessions were brilliant as they gave me opportunity to connect with many people and inspired and encouraged me to re-evaluate and align my business idea with my passion.”

The Business Programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Marches Growth Hub and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.