Man who hit former partner escapes prison sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Leroy Hayles, 30, of Church Street, Oakengates, admitted assault causing actual body harm at an early hearing in the magistrates court and had been committed to Crown Court for sentence.

At Shrewsbury Justice Centre on Friday he was given a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours of community work, undertake a building better relationships programme and pay £250 costs.

The court was told that the offence took place on April 5 last year when Hayles went to Stacey Hughes' home.

He shouted at her and raised a tube shaped object and hit her on the forehead.

He then hit her on the thigh with a bottle of whisky he had in his hand and spat in her face. He also told her his behaviour was her fault and she had pushed him to it.

Miss Hughes suffered blurred vision, felt dizzy and had a lump on her head.

Mrs Debra White for Hayles said the defendant took full responsibility for the way he behaved on the day, behaviour that was not acceptable. He was sorry and remorseful for his actions, she said.

She said Hayles was suffering from an anxiety disorder and at the time of the assault he had not been taking his medication.

"He had also been drinking alcohol and that contributed to the way he acted."

"He is now taking his medication and realises he must keep taking it," she said.

Judge Peter Barrie said Hayles had acted in a completely selfish way.

"You hit your victim on her head with something you had in your hand that you made into a weapon, all the time saying it was her fault."

"You were only interested in your grievances and this shows how little you respected your victim at the time."