The B5072 towards Lawley. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) was called to the junction of the B5072 and Old Park Roundabout, between Lawley and central Telford at 7.29am.

A WMAS spokesperson said: "One ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

"She was then transferred to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, for further treatment."