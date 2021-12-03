Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Armed police swoop in Telford to arrest teenager over burglary and gun possession

By Nick HumphreysOakengatesPublished:

Armed police swooped to arrest a teenager on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm.

Armed police swoop in Telford to arrest teenager over burglary and gun possession

Officers arrested the 17-year-old in a planned operation on the A442 Queensway between Oakengates and St Georges in Telford this afternoon. He was arrested in relation to a burglary in Meese Close, Wellington, on Saturday, November 27.

It comes after Saood Ali, 21, from Wellington, was charged with robbery and possession of a knife in relation to the same burglary yesterday.

A police spokesman said: "The arrest this afternoon of a 17-year-old man in Telford on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm relates to an aggravated burglary in Meese Close, Telford on November 27, where weapons and a gun was used.

"Yesterday, December 2, 21-year-old Saood Ali, from Wellington, was charged and remanded into custody for robbery and possession knife/sharp pointed article in a public place relating to the same aggravated burglary."

Oakengates
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Wellington
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News