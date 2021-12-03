Armed police swoop in Telford to arrest teenager over burglary and gun possession

Officers arrested the 17-year-old in a planned operation on the A442 Queensway between Oakengates and St Georges in Telford this afternoon. He was arrested in relation to a burglary in Meese Close, Wellington, on Saturday, November 27.

It comes after Saood Ali, 21, from Wellington, was charged with robbery and possession of a knife in relation to the same burglary yesterday.

A police spokesman said: "The arrest this afternoon of a 17-year-old man in Telford on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm relates to an aggravated burglary in Meese Close, Telford on November 27, where weapons and a gun was used.