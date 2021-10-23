Rotary gift of planters helps Telford children learn by growing

Project organiser Dave Edwards, right, watches the arrival of the topsoil

The project was organised by David Edwards of the club, in consultation with the school – St Georges Primary School in St Georges.

The planters were paid for by the club and on the day DRM Aggregates delivered topsoil and aggregate, which the firm donated.

School head Sally Sixsmith said: “They will help the children in each year group to continue striving towards our school values of respect, friendship, happiness, honesty, responsibility and kindness through growing.

"They will not only enable the children to work as a team to create an end goal but also to enjoy being outdoors, connecting with nature – which we know is important for their health and wellbeing.

"Growing flowers or vegetables teaches the children many things, from being responsible in looking after what they are growing, to being patient while it grows. Growing is a great cross-curricular project that engages the children in learning with a hands-on approach.

"And the children will feel a sense of pride when they see how their planters have brightened up the surroundings at the school."

Two pupils, Millie and Jake, were on hand to move the first two spadefuls of soil into one of the planters.