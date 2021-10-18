New flats for Oakengates despite objections

The proposed development

Ketley-based Oliver Hardy Homes Ltd applied to build the homes on an 800 square metres of land on the south side of Holyhead Road, just west of the Vicar Street junction.

Councillor Stephen Reynolds objected to the proposal, saying the three-storey block would “overdevelop” the 800-square-metre site and affect light and car parking in the area.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department approved the project.

Planning agent Paul Harris of Cadsquare Midlands Ltd on behalf of Oliver Hardy Homes director Oliver Stapleton, said eight parking spaces would be provided for the six planned homes. Two more would be provided for the use of the property immediately to the west, known as Greenfields, he added.

“The proposed scheme provides for 228 square metres of communal amenity space for use by the residents,” he wrote, noting that this exceeded the council’s planning standards of 30 sq m per flat.

“It is also intended that the existing hedgerows and stockproof fencing to the site boundaries will be retained.”

In his objection notice, Councillor Reynolds, who represents Oakengates and Ketley Bank, said: “This application seems to be an overdevelopment of the site.

“I have real concerns about the car parking issues that will arise both on Holyhead Road and the issues around Vicar Street opposite the site.”