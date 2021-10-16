Man released under investigation after cannabis grow found in Telford

Picture: @TelfordCops

Officers executed a search warrant on Saturday at an address in Ketley Bank.

Plants were found and one man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the production of class B drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

Police from Ketley and Oakengates Safer Neighbourhood Team, and a team from Newport's police team, raided the house on Saturday morning.

Picture: @TelfordCops

Officers entered the property and found cannabis growing there.

Telford police team tweeted: "Ketley & Oakengates SNT have executed a search warrant this morning at an address in Ketley Bank.