Man released under investigation after cannabis grow found in Telford

By Charlotte BentleyOakengatesPublished:

Police discovered a cannabis grow in a raid in Telford.

Picture: @TelfordCops
Officers executed a search warrant on Saturday at an address in Ketley Bank.

Plants were found and one man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the production of class B drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

Police from Ketley and Oakengates Safer Neighbourhood Team, and a team from Newport's police team, raided the house on Saturday morning.

Officers entered the property and found cannabis growing there.

Telford police team tweeted: "Ketley & Oakengates SNT have executed a search warrant this morning at an address in Ketley Bank.

"Cannabis grow located, male arrested. #YouSaidWeDid."

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

