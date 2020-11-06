Oakengates' Remembrance event cancelled

By Toby NealTelfordOakengatesPublished: Last Updated:

Oakengates' Remembrance Sunday commemoration at the Poppy Cross in Hartshill Park has been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

Moira Wallace, secretary of Oakengates and district branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "Members of the public and other community partners are very welcome to lay their wreaths at the Poppy Cross at any time convenient to themselves.

"The Royal British Legion Oakengates branch pre-recorded a modified virtual service earlier in October and this will be available to view on YouTube.

"Communities are also being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps at 11am on Sunday and hold their own two minutes' silence."

News
Local Hubs
Telford
Oakengates
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News