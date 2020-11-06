Oakengates' Remembrance event cancelled

Moira Wallace, secretary of Oakengates and district branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "Members of the public and other community partners are very welcome to lay their wreaths at the Poppy Cross at any time convenient to themselves.
"The Royal British Legion Oakengates branch pre-recorded a modified virtual service earlier in October and this will be available to view on YouTube.
"Communities are also being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps at 11am on Sunday and hold their own two minutes' silence."