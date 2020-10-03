Chip shop owner died after fall

A chip shop owner died after a hitting his head in a fall.

Pavita Singh, 60, suffered an "extensive" brain bleed after the fall at his home in Hama Drive, Oakengates.

Giving evidence at a hearing at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, coroner's officer Gary Morris said: "He was admitted to hospital after a witnessed fall at the property he owned.

"He was examined and was shown to have an extensive subdural haemorrhage. He received no sedation due to his critical condition.

"A no attempt to resuscitate order was put in place. No other intervention could be done to improve his outcome. He passed away at 1pm. His body was identified by routine hospital identification."

Senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, John Ellery, said: "I record a conclusion of accidental death."

