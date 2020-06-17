Driver flees after smash on Telford street

Police are looking for the driver of a red car that was involved in the two-vehicle smash on Stafford Road, near Oakengates, at around 4.30pm. It is not known is anyone suffered serious injuries.

The road has been closed while emergency services work at the scene.

The fire brigade and the ambulance service were also there.

Telford Cops said: They said: "RTC on Stafford Road near Oakengates. Road blocked please avoid.

"Driver of red car fled the scene. Did you witness them running on Stafford Road? Call us and quote OIS 444S 170620."

Fire crews were called just after the incident happened to reports of persons trapped after a road traffic collision, but all occupants were out by the time they arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance. Crews made the vehicles safe."

They left the scene just before 4.50pm.