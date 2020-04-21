Watch: Telford school dancing the blues away during lockdown

Telford Academy of Performing Arts' annual theatre show was thwarted by the coronavirus crisis and lockdown but the dancers, families and friends have been dancing in their gardens and homes for a fun online version of the opening number All In This Together.

Watch the video here:

It features on the YouTube channel of Kerry Perks-Sismanidis, former professional dancer and owner of the dance school.

She said: "Everyone was so disappointed that rehearsals for the show had to go on hold, but they were all keen to get involved in the video and it’s been a great way for everyone to remember the routine, but more importantly keep fit, keep smiling and look forward to better days ahead.

"We have several NHS nursing staff who come along each week for lessons, so we hope this has helped them in our own little way.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Advertising

“I was overwhelmed at the number of family members who wanted to dance, even some of the dads and brothers who wouldn’t normally hit the dance floor joined in.

"We’ve got kids dancing on trampolines and grandparents sat dancing on garden sun loungers.

“If we’ve helped put a smile on a few faces during these dark days then music and dance has worked its magic.”