Woman sexually assaulted in Telford

The victim realised the man was following her and tried to get into the Albion Inn pub in Station Hill, but as she went up the steps she was sexually assaulted.

She screamed and the man, described as black, 6ft tall and of a slim build, ran away. He was wearing dark clothing.

It happened at 8.15pm on February 27 and anybody who saw the incident or who has camera footage from the area during that time is asked to get in touch.

DS Danielle Logan said: "Whilst on Station Hill the victim has become aware of a man following her. As she felt scared by his presence she has tried to go into the Albion Inn pub to get away from him however as she has gone up the steps she been sexually assaulted by the man.

"She has screamed and the offender has ran off back towards Oakengates.

"We would ask that anyone who saw the incident or who has any information, dash cam footage or domestic CCTV footage please call us."

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 726s of February 27.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org