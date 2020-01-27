Football team celebrates 30 years of play at Oakengates Leisure Centre

Nirmal Mattu took over an indoor five-a-side football club more than 30 years ago when the league he was in disbanded.

The team, currently playing at Oakengates Leisure Centre on Wednesdays and Saturdays, has been maintained over the years by Mr Mattu, Davinder Chinna, Johnny Brown, Jaz Mattu and the dedicated footballers who join them week in and week out.

Mr Mattu and his team aim to still be playing football when they reach their 70s with a keen appetite to keep fit and moving.

Afterwards they would like to pass the team onto their younger family, who they hope will manage it as well as Mr Mattu and the dedicated team have over the years.

Oakengates Leisure Centre has changed dramatically over the 30 years with considerable investment across all areas of the site.

Investment has improved the customer experience in a number of areas including a new 3G pitch, relaying of the sports hall floor and state of the art health and fitness facilities, all in addition to the external look and feel of the centre.

Mr Mattu, team manager, said: “The team love getting out on a Saturday, we love getting together every Saturday and Wednesday for a kick around.

"It keeps our fitness and activity levels up, but it’s also a great social event during and after the games.”

For more details about Telford & Wrekin Leisure football pitches visit telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk/directory/1/football_and_cricket_pitches, or to book email leisure@telford.gov.uk