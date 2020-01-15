Menu

Drugs in envelope sniffed out by Royal Mail in Telford

By Rob Smith | Oakengates | News | Published:

A Royal Mail worker found cannabis in an envelope after noticing a suspicious smell emanating from it.

Photo: @TelfordCops

The envelope was intercepted in Oakengates today after a "strong smell of cannabis" was noticed.

The police were called to retrieve the drugs and said they will soon be in contact with the would-be user.

They tweeted: "Another parcel intercepted by @RoyalMail in #Oakengates due to the strong smell of cannabis emitting from the envelope.

"Another person identified as a drug user who will be hearing from us very soon."

