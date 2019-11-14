Makeovers planned for two Telford leisure centre gyms

Both Oakengates and Newport leisure centre gyms will be equipped with new state-of-the-art technology.

Pulse Fitness has designed both sites and will provide varied cardio and strength training equipment.

Andrea Oliver, Midlands Regional Sales Manager at Pulse Fitness said: “We are incredibly excited to have been chosen to work alongside Telford & Wrekin Council as their fitness equipment supplier.

“The opportunity to work on this proposal with the team at Telford & Wrekin has been a great pleasure and we are truly excited to see the outcomes across all their fitness sites.

“We will be providing our premium ranges of cardio and strength equipment along with bespoke functional areas, and will also be working closely with the team to ensure their sites are state of the art and their members have an incredible fitness experience.”

Oakengates Leisure Centre will have 28 cardio stations and 17 spin bikes, 11 strength stations and three free weight stations including a half rack, preacher curl bench and smith machine.

Newport Swimming Pool will also get 21 cardio stations and 10 strength stations, with two free weight stations including a preacher curl bench and smith machine. The gym will also have three new adjustable benches and one abdominal decline bench.

Both refurbishments are due to start and finish within December 2019, with an estimated completion date December, Wednesday 11.

Stuart Davidson, service delivery manager for commercial services said: “We value customer feedback throughout our leisure centres in Telford & Wrekin, with this, we are always looking at areas we can improve equipment and facilities for our customers.

“The team at Telford & Wrekin Leisure are ending this year on a high, welcoming two new gym refurbishments into the 2020 year.

"We would like to thank existing members for their patience in December during this time of improvement.”