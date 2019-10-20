Advertising
Woman trapped in Telford crash released by firecrews
A woman had to be cut from the wreckage of a car after a crash in Telford.
The accident happened at 4.30pm today (Sunday) at Hartshill, Oakengates.
Emergency services were quickly on the scene and firefighters from Telford Centre and Wellington used specialist cutting equipment to release the woman in an operation lasting half an hour.
The casualty was looked after by paramedics. Her condition is not known.
