More takeaways may ‘damage high street’

An unidentified member of Oakengates Town Council has suggested that the number should be restricted by Telford & Wrekin Council.

It was just one of the ideas put forward to Telford & Wrekin democratic and scrutiny services committee ahead of a meeting later this month.

The councillor's suggestion said: "One issue that has been the subject of debate many times at Oakengates Town Council over the years has been the unrestricted growth in ‘takeaways’, or, more correctly, delivery bases for them, and off-licences.

"Although the borough council’s scope for movement is restricted by planning law, it does have the possibility, under the Licensing Act 2003, to restrict the number of off- or on-licences and has previously implemented policies where there has been a presumption against more takeaways – shops which tend not to open during ‘normal’ high-street hours.

"In light of recent studies into the health of Britain’s high street, scrutiny could play a useful role in examining the effects and possible policies that come into play here.”

The suggestion is one of 20 in the list. Among the others, Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council asks the scrutiny system to look into “bus subsidies which affect Arriva’s decisions as to routes and frequencies”, with the aim of reducing isolation and improving access to sport and recreation.

Two of the suggestions come from named Telford & Wrekin councillors. Labour’s Concepta Cassar, who represents Dawley and Aqueduct, asks about homelessness and housing.

“Are links with services relevant to the causes and outcomes of homelessness strong?” she asks.

“What feedback do we have from service users?”

Conservative Tim Nelson, who represents Newport North and West, asks about progress the council has made towards “net-zero and then zero-carbon emissions” and “progress towards plastic-free status for the borough”.