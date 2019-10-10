Evening raises £730 for Kelda's charity

Kelda spoke about her epic voyage at the event in Oakengates, which was presented by Wrekin Rotary Club.

The money raised is going to Climbing Out, the charity she founded in 2010 for people with life-changing injuries.

David Shelmerdine, president of Wrekin Rotary Club, said: "It was a truly inspirational evening, the more so because of the inputs by two young people who had benefited from attending one of Climbing Out's courses.

"One of the girls had been caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing."

Kelda’s sporting ambitions took a huge setback when she suffered a serious leg injury.

In December 2018 she set off to row solo across the Atlantic with the aim of inspiring young people, raising awareness about mental and physical trauma in young people, and raising awareness and funds for Climbing Out.

After 76 days on the ocean and over 3,500 nautical miles, she became the first para rower to row solo across the Atlantic as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.