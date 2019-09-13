Atlantic rower Kelda to talk of epic voyage in Telford

The event, which is being presented by Wrekin Rotary Club, will raise money for Climbing Out, the charity she founded in 2010 for people with life-changing injuries.

Kelda, who is from Aston Pigott, will be talking at the Salvation Army Hall in Lion Street, Oakengates, at 7pm. The evening will be compered by Jim Hawkins of BBC Radio Shropshire.

Kelda's sporting ambitions took a huge setback when she suffered a serious leg injury.

Kelda crosses the finishing line (picture: Atlantic Campaigns)

She represented Great Britain as a member of the paracanoe squad, and was chosen as a member of the Adaptive Grand Slam Team seeking to climb Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America. She became the first recorded adaptive female to reach the summit.

In December 2018 she set off to row solo across the Atlantic with the aim of inspiring young people, raising awareness about mental and physical trauma in young people, and raising awareness and funds for Climbing Out.

After 76 days on the ocean and over 3,500 nautical miles, she became the first para rower to row solo across the Atlantic as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Kelda Wood (Picture: Ted Martin)

Tickets for the evening cost £10 and are available on the door, or in advance from David Shelmerdine of Wrekin Rotary Club at 19 Exeter Drive, Wellington, Telford TF1 3PR, or djcshelmerdine@yahoo.com on email, with cheques payable to the Rotary Club of The Wrekin.

Climbing Out runs outdoor activity programmes aimed at rebuilding confidence and self esteem in young people facing life-changing injuries, illnesses or traumas.