Sylvia helping Telford church bloom

Now, 20 years later, the 73-year-old has raised thousands of pounds for Oakengates United Church by selling flowers from her home in Priorslee Village.

This has been one of her best years yet, with about £500 already collected so far.

The retired council officer said: “I’m not very arty or anything like that, I can’t make things for church, but I love gardening.

“Once I get in that greenhouse, all the worries of the world are gone. I love seeing the seed grow – it gives a sense of satisfaction, and when someone buys it and comes back to say it’s brilliant, that’s really good for me.

“The end result is that the church gets money and it helps us to continue the work in the community.”

Funding the church is more difficult than most people think, Sylvia said, and every penny helps. People don’t think about how much it costs to run a church,” she said. “Any extra bits the church can get, they are always very grateful.”

Sylvia started selling plants at a regular garden party that she hosted.

Now she sells them at church fetes or coffee mornings.

All the money raised will go towards Oakengates United Church in Stafford Road. The church regularly hosts coffee mornings, bible reflections, prayer groups and sessions for young people. Visit oakengatessucurc.org.uk for more information.