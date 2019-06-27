Menu

Care homes open their doors to public

By Mark Andrews | Oakengates | News | Published:

Two care homes will be opening their doors to the public tomorrow to show people what goes into keeping them running.

Bennett House, in the Woodside area of Telford, and Cartlidge House in Oakengates, will be taking part in National Care Home Open Day.

Andrew Gray, Director of Accord Care, the charity that runs the homes, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people

to have a look around our schemes, and see what goes into keeping them running."

