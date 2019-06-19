Telford community centre receives legacy revamp

The Wakes community centre has been renovated by Oakengates Town Council with the help of a Telford 50 Legacy grant.

This is part of a £2m Telford & Wrekin Council’s scheme, which gave £150,000 to each of the borough’s five main town councils, including Oakengates, for Telford 50 celebrations.

Located in the heart of Oakengates, The Wakes’ extensive range of improvements have modernised its facilities for both public and private events.

The most eye catching work is a giant historical mural outside the building, depicting scenes from the town’s history.

External walls have also been rendered, new windows and doors installed.

Additionally, there are plans for pop-up gazebos in the square outside the Wakes, which will enable more different community activities, outdoors under shelter.

The Telford 50 grant is also being used to carry out refurbishment to the bandstand in nearby Hartshill Park, to provide electricity, an upgraded roof, ceiling, painting and much more.

This will allow it to host more events and attract many more people into Oakengates.

Oakengates Town Council has put £20,163 towards these projects in match funding.

Councillor Steve Reynolds, Mayor of Oakengates said: “The Wakes is right at the heart of our community and is very well used by our residents for different events, classes, community meetings.

“Thanks to Telford 50 Legacy Fund, the refurbishment work has made a real difference, making the Wakes more attractive.

“It’s now an even more welcoming venue – and this supports nearby locations as well, such as the theatre and Theatre Square.

“All these improvements will benefit our community long into the future – that’s why they are such a great legacy of Telford 50.”

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for parks, green spaces and natural environment said: “Anyone coming to The Wakes a few years ago would have been amazed how the building looks now.

“It’s fantastic what has been achieved, with the support of so many local people, partners and with the Telford 50 legacy funding.

“I would like to thank everyone for their involvement in helping further boost Oakengates for many years to come.”

The £2 million Telford 50 Legacy Fund supports a mix of physical schemes as well as other projects that help tackle key social issues in the borough and reduce demand on council services.

News on these schemes is published on telford50.co.uk/legacy