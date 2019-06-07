Proud veterans at Telford D-Day service

Around 50 people attended the simple service of remembrance held at the Poppy Cross, in Hartshill Park, in Oakengates.

It was organised to honour those who took part in D-Day on June 6, 1944 to help the Allies to defeat the Germans in the Second world War.

The service was led by the Rev Kevin Evans, of Wombridge Parish Church. Secretary of Oakengates & District branch of the Royal British Legion Moira Wallace said: "It was brilliant and really well attended."

