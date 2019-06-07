Advertising
Proud veterans at Telford D-Day service
Military veterans stood proud alongside members of the public at an event in Telford to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.
Around 50 people attended the simple service of remembrance held at the Poppy Cross, in Hartshill Park, in Oakengates.
It was organised to honour those who took part in D-Day on June 6, 1944 to help the Allies to defeat the Germans in the Second world War.
The service was led by the Rev Kevin Evans, of Wombridge Parish Church. Secretary of Oakengates & District branch of the Royal British Legion Moira Wallace said: "It was brilliant and really well attended."
