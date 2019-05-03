Hundreds to flock to drink festival

Extra hand pumps have been fitted to The Crown Inn in Oakengates for the event which runs from Thursday to Monday, with more than 50 cask ales, plus a range of imported beers, gins and ciders on offer.

The event has been held twice-yearly at the pub in Market Street since 1996, and landlord John Ellis claims it is the largest in-pub real ale festival in the country.

Mr Ellis said: "This year we have almost entirely new beers, with one or two old favourites.

"Woods of Wistanstow, and Joules of Market Drayton have both got new ales in, and we have got some beers from Hobsons of Cleobury Mortimer as always."

Hobsons' new fruit cider and a five-year-old vintage perry were other attractions, he added.

The festival also includes live music, with the Colin Hughes blues band on Thursday night, and a band playing pop music on Saturday night.