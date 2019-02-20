Menu

Young people in hoodies rob man in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Oakengates | News | Published:

Young people in hoodies robbed a man in Telford.

The youths stole his bank card and cash after attacking him at about 1.20am on Saturday.

It happened in Kensington Way, Oakengates, and police are asking for anybody with information to come forward.

Anyone who saw the gang or heard the attack is asked to call officers on 101 citing incident number 0046S 160219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

