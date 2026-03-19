St George's Day in Newport: Everything you need to know, including road closure times, morris dancing, fundraising and more

The 12th annual St George’s day celebration in Newport town centre is set to take place on Saturday, April 18, with the big day kicking off at 10am.

The English patron saint's day is always celebrated with particular enthusiasm in the town, with visitors and residents turning out in their hundreds to take part.

Morris dancers, face painters, balloon modellers and street performers are set to provide a few hours of free entertainment in the annual celebration that has been described by organisers as the perfect picturesque English village event.

St George's Day, Newport

Road closures for St George's Day celebrations in Newport

As in previous years, a temporary traffic restriction will be in place along High Street, Upper Bar, Stafford Street and St Marys Street, Newport between 11.45am and 1pm to allow the procession - which involves George and the dragon - to move safely.

Tradition also dictates over a month of fundraising will take part in the lead-up to the big day, with red buckets being placed in venues around the town to raise money for local charities.

Residents are encouraged to throw in any spare change in a bid to raise over a thousand pounds.

The scheme was inspired by the historic 'mile of pennies', a convention that would see pennies lined back-to-back for a mile throughout the town.