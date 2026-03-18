Six-week closure planned for busy A-road in Newport - with 16-mile diversion in place

The A518 on the outskirts of Newport is set to close between Monday, March 30 and Friday, May 8.

The road will be closed between the Chetwynd Aston Roundabout roundabout - known locally as the 'Sheep Island' - and the Audley Avenue roundabout at Aldi.

The A518 on the outskirts of Newport is set to close between Monday, March 30 and Friday, May 8. Photo: Google

While the road is closed, a 16-mile signed diversion will be in place, but road users are advised that shorter routes may be available depending on vehicle types.

The official diversion will point drivers down the A41 towards Weston-under-Lizard and join the A5 towards Limekiln Bank roundabout at Priorslee.

Drivers will then be able to rejoin the A518 at the Clock Tower Roundabout in Donnington.

Updates and a full diversion map are available online on the One Network website.