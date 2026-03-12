Newport hops into Easter as town‑wide bunny trail returns

Businesses in Newport are once again banding together to hold an Easter bunny trail to encourage more people to visit the high street.

The Newport Easter Bunny Trail returns on Friday, March 27 and will run until Saturday, April 11.

The two-week-long event will challenge families to find dozens of bunnies hidden in various businesses throughout the town and record their names.

Traders are on board for the annual Easter Bunny Trail around Newport

There will be a prize for all participants who return their forms with the names of the business bunnies. The forms will go into a draw for the overall, second- and third-place winners too.

The annual tradition - now in its fourth year - is sponsored by The Newport and District Chamber of Commerce and supported by All About Newport and Newport Town Council.

Chair of Newport Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, Karen Woodcock, said: "It was set up to encourage people to come into town during the holidays, to explore all the little alleys and find out what is on offer in the town.

"It creates a great buzz, the kids love it, you can often see them running around the town with their forms."

The entry forms are available from the library, Clarke's Solicitors, Robert Nicholas Financial and Barker Healey Property Limited and The Travel Store from Friday, March 27.

Completed forms should be returned to one of the locations by noon on Saturday, April 11.