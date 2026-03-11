Fences and CCTV proposed to tackle anti‑social behaviour at Newport playing field

Newport Town Council is proposing a raft of new security measures in a bid to curb persistent anti-social behaviour that is plaguing a local playing field.

The town council says Shuker Field, which is used by Nova United Football Club for matches and training, suffers from regular unauthorised vehicle access, dog fouling and littering.

The long-running issue, exacerbated by drainage problems, causes regular disruption for local football players and residents, with matches repeatedly postponed and recreational use of the site increasingly restricted.

Newport Town Council is hoping the new measures - which include new fences and CCTV - will stop vehicles accessing the field and improve the safety and appearance of the site.

Documents suggested knee-high fencing would be installed across the open area of the field to keep vehicles out, supported by five removable bollards to allow controlled access in special circumstances.

The town council also plans to enhance the on-site storage containers with the help of local youths as a "creative community project".

A waterlogged pitch at Shuker Fields in Newport has led to football matches being postponed and residents being unable to use the field for recreation. Photo: Nova FC

With the purchase and installation of CCTV, it is estimated that the project will cost around £26,800.

Grant funding would be sought from the Football Foundation, with the CCTV funded through the town council's community safety budget.

The project is due to be considered at a meeting of Newport Town Council tonight (March 11).

If approved, the town council hopes the scheme will be complete by autumn this year.