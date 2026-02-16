The incident happened at Shray Hill, between Crudgington and Newport, on Saturday morning (February 14).

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has provided an update.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called by the police to reports of a car which had overturned in Cherrington, Newport at 8.36am on Saturday, February 14.

“One ambulance attended and assessed and treated a passenger, a woman, from the car. She was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.”

Police and firefighters were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “On Saturday, February 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

“Incident involving a car which had rolled over. Fire service personnel made the vehicle safe using small gear.

“No casualties were trapped but are now in the care of paramedics. Incident left with police and ambulance.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.