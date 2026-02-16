Residents get chance to call for by election for Newport Town Council seat

Rodney Pitt had served as a town councillor for a number of years, lost out in the 2023 all-out elections but staged a comeback at a by election in 2024.

Mr Pitt is understood to have resigned on February 9 this year for personal reasons. He has been approached for comment.

Newport Town Council has confirmed that the mayor will be sending Mr Pitt a letter to thank him for his service over the years.

Town mayor Thomas Janke said on social media: “As mayor, I want to thank Rod for his contributions and wish him all the best for the future.”

The casual vacancy in the south ward of the town council leaves councillors Rachel Keen and town mayor Thomas Janke as the ward representatives.

Former Newport town councillor Rodney Pitt. Picture: Councillor Rodney Pitt

Conservative Mr Pitt was the only candidate to lose in a four-cornered contest against one Labour and two Liberal Democrats in May 2023.

But he stormed back against Lib Dem and Labour opposition to take a town council seat at a by election in September 2024.

The rules of finding a new councillor need 10 electors in the parish to call for an election.

They have to do this by March 3.

If an election is not requested the council must co-opt a person to fill the vacancy.

Town clerk Jo Reay has advised that any request might simply be: “We the undersigned being electors for the Newport Parish, call for an election to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of Councillor Pitt.”

She added that it is helpful if the 10 signatures are accompanied by printed names and addresses.

Requests should be sent to the returning officer at the Electoral Services Office, Darby House, Telford & Wrekin Council, Lawn Central, Telford TF3 4JA.

The phone number for further guidance is 01952 381889.