Newport volunteers recognised for long service

The Royal Voluntary Service Newport Helpline serves the town and the surrounding villages by helping residents with lifts to their GP and hospital appointments.

Recently, three dedicated volunteers were recognised for their outstanding commitment to the service, each receiving long service medals in recognition of over 15 years of voluntary work.

Anne Beckwith and Janet Burton who are among those issued with long service medals for 15 years of volunteering with the Royal Voluntary Service Newport Helpline

Among the honorees were Anne Beckwith, Janet Burton and Nesta Jones, whose tireless efforts have helped countless residents over the years.

The Newport Helpline is available for residents from Tuesday to Thursday, 9am to 1pm, to arrange transport. Services are provided at a small cost and cover appointments throughout the week, ensuring accessible and reliable travel for those in need.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the service or in joining the team of volunteers is encouraged to call 01952 820599.