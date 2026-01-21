Family pays heartfelt tribute to 'phenomenally kind and selfless' Newport teenager who went missing in Romania

George Smyth, 18, a University of Bristol student from the Newport area, was reported missing while hiking in mountains near Brasov in Transylvania on the evening of Sunday, November 23.

Over the following few weeks, rescue teams searched the area through challenging weather conditions but were unable to locate George.

Now, his family has shared a tribute to the teen through Newport Rugby Club, where George was a member.

The family 18-year-old George Smyth, who went missing while hiking in mountains in Romania, have paid tribute to the "phenomenally kind and selfless" teen

They said: "To everyone that has been affected by George’s sudden loss, we are deeply sorry for the pain we all share.

"Thank you for your support, which has been a huge help to us during this desperate time. We are incredibly moved by your love for George, which is a fitting reflection of what he means to us all.

"George was a phenomenally kind and selfless person, fiercely loyal to his friends and full of energy and enthusiasm for everything he did.

"We will never forget George’s unique character. He brought so much to our lives and had more impact on the world during his eighteen years than many people achieve over much longer periods.

"It is cruel beyond belief that George is now lost to us, but we are so lucky to have known him and will treasure every moment we spent together, despite our immense grief and sadness that we can no longer see him, speak to him or hold him in our arms.

"When the mountains that took him are ready to let go, George will be found, and we will bring him home to say goodbye."

Those with stories of the 18-year-old student are asked to share them with the family via the Newport Salop RUFC Facebook page.