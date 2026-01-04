Thomas Bett, aged 21, crashed his Ford Fiesta at the entrance of Harper Adams University in Newport at around 11.30pm last month on December 10.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Bett, an agricultural student in his final year at the university was the only person in the car and no-one was hurt in the collision.

He was arrested and was found to have 65 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - more than the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.