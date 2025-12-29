Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, and the Midlands Air Ambulance all attended the incident on the A518, at around 3.45pm yesterday - Sunday, December 29.

An update from the fire service said the incident involved one car, which had crashed and ended up on its roof.

Four fire crews attended the scene, along with firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service said that one person had been cut free from the vehicle.