46 stunning photographs of Shropshire in winter - captured by Newport photo club

This collection of photographs from the Newport Photographic Club capture the quiet beauty of Shropshire in winter, as seen through the lenses of local photographers over a number of years.

From wide, snow-dusted landscapes to intimate rural moments, the images reflect the county’s varied character when winter takes hold.

Scenes span across Shropshire, including Church Stretton, Market Drayton, Gnosall, Shrewsbury and Lilleshall.

Long Mynd Ponies - Richard Greswell

Highlights include Richard Greswell’s striking view of Brown Clee Hill blanketed in snow, and his atmospheric photograph of the Long Mynd’s wild ponies moving through a frozen landscape.

The collection also features several stunning snaps of Shropshire's waterways, including an icy Shropshire Union Canal at Market Drayton by Janet Richardson and the River Severn's 'big freeze' - also by Richard Greswell.

Market Drayton - Janet Richardson

Together, these photographs celebrate Shropshire’s landscapes, wildlife and towns in their winter guise, offering moments of tranquillity, resilience and understated beauty during the coldest months of the year.

The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club and the programme are at newportphotoclub.com.

Attington Christmas Tree - Harold Broadbent

Bleak Tong Church - Caron Malcolm

Brown Clee in Winter - Richard Greswell

Doley Brook at Gnosall - Bob Colman

Frosty Furrows at Sunrise - Chris Lewis

Frost Leaves - Chris Lewis

Frozen Droplet - Mick Richardson

Frozen Leaves - Janet Richardson

Granville Country Part - Alan Fowler

Haberdashers' Adams School at Night - Jas Pardesi

Holly, Snow and Berries - Caron Malcolm

Ice Crystals - Janet Richardson

Lilleshall Abbey - Howard Broadbent

Lilleshall Hill - Howard Broadbent

Old Farm Lane, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent

Quiet on the Canal - Mick Richardson

Resting up for Winter - Mich Richardson

River Severn at Atcham - Richard Greswell

Severn Valley Railway - Howard Broadbent

Sheep in the Valley at Church Stretton - Richard Greswell

Shropshire Hills Under Snow - Richard Greswell

Shropshire Union Canal at Market Drayton - Janet Richardson

Sledging - Harold Broadbent

Snow Tyres - Caron Malcolm

Snowscape - Simon Hughes

Snowy School of Art, Wolverhampton - Caron Malcolm

St Mary's, Newport - Mike Warrender

St Michael & All Angels, Chetwynd - Mike Warrender

The Big Freeze - Richard Greswell

The First Snows - Chris Lewis

The Old Canal, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent

The Pool at The Incline, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent

The Pool at the Old Ben Homes, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent

The Shroppie - Janet Richardson

The Shropshire Union Canal at Gnosall - Bob Colman

The Winter Barn - Howard Broadbent

Winter Johhers - Howard Broadbent

Winter Sheep - Howard Broadbent

Tong Church with leaves and snow - Caron Malcolm

Tong Phone Box - Caron Malcolm

Valley Stream, Church Stretton - Richard Greswell