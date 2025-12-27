Shropshire Star
46 stunning photographs of Shropshire in winter - captured by Newport photo club

Here are 46 photographs from the Newport Photographic Club, capturing Shropshire’s winter landscapes, from snow-dusted hills to frozen waterways.

By Megan Jones
Published

This collection of photographs from the Newport Photographic Club capture the quiet beauty of Shropshire in winter, as seen through the lenses of local photographers over a number of years. 

From wide, snow-dusted landscapes to intimate rural moments, the images reflect the county’s varied character when winter takes hold.

Scenes span across Shropshire, including Church Stretton, Market Drayton, Gnosall, Shrewsbury and Lilleshall. 

Long Mynd Ponies - Richard Greswell
Long Mynd Ponies - Richard Greswell

Highlights include Richard Greswell’s striking view of Brown Clee Hill blanketed in snow, and his atmospheric photograph of the Long Mynd’s wild ponies moving through a frozen landscape. 

The collection also features several stunning snaps of Shropshire's waterways, including an icy Shropshire Union Canal at Market Drayton by Janet Richardson and the River Severn's 'big freeze' - also by Richard Greswell.

Market Drayton - Janet Richardson
Market Drayton - Janet Richardson

Together, these photographs celebrate Shropshire’s landscapes, wildlife and towns in their winter guise, offering moments of tranquillity, resilience and understated beauty during the coldest months of the year.

The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club and the programme are at newportphotoclub.com.

Attington Christmas Tree - Harold Broadbent
Attington Christmas Tree - Harold Broadbent
Bleak Tong Church - Caron Malcolm
Bleak Tong Church - Caron Malcolm
Brown Clee in Winter - Richard Greswell
Brown Clee in Winter - Richard Greswell
Doley Brook at Gnosall - Bob Colman
Doley Brook at Gnosall - Bob Colman
Frosty Furrows at Sunrise - Chris Lewis
Frosty Furrows at Sunrise - Chris Lewis
Frost Leaves - Chris Lewis
Frost Leaves - Chris Lewis
Frozen Droplet - Mick Richardson
Frozen Droplet - Mick Richardson
Frozen Leaves - Janet Richardson
Frozen Leaves - Janet Richardson
Granville Country Part - Alan Fowler
Granville Country Part - Alan Fowler
Haberdashers' Adams School at Night - Jas Pardesi
Haberdashers' Adams School at Night - Jas Pardesi
Holly, Snow and Berries - Caron Malcolm
Holly, Snow and Berries - Caron Malcolm
Ice Crystals - Janet Richardson
Ice Crystals - Janet Richardson
Lilleshall Abbey - Howard Broadbent
Lilleshall Abbey - Howard Broadbent
Lilleshall Hill - Howard Broadbent
Lilleshall Hill - Howard Broadbent
Old Farm Lane, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent
Old Farm Lane, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent
Quiet on the Canal - Mick Richardson
Quiet on the Canal - Mick Richardson
Resting up for Winter - Mich Richardson
Resting up for Winter - Mich Richardson
River Severn at Atcham - Richard Greswell
River Severn at Atcham - Richard Greswell
Severn Valley Railway - Howard Broadbent
Severn Valley Railway - Howard Broadbent
Sheep in the Valley at Church Stretton - Richard Greswell
Sheep in the Valley at Church Stretton - Richard Greswell
Shropshire Hills Under Snow - Richard Greswell
Shropshire Hills Under Snow - Richard Greswell
Shropshire Union Canal at Market Drayton - Janet Richardson
Shropshire Union Canal at Market Drayton - Janet Richardson
Sledging - Harold Broadbent
Sledging - Harold Broadbent
Snow Tyres - Caron Malcolm
Snow Tyres - Caron Malcolm
Snowscape - Simon Hughes
Snowscape - Simon Hughes
Snowy School of Art, Wolverhampton - Caron Malcolm
Snowy School of Art, Wolverhampton - Caron Malcolm
St Mary's, Newport - Mike Warrender
St Mary's, Newport - Mike Warrender
St Michael & All Angels, Chetwynd - Mike Warrender
St Michael & All Angels, Chetwynd - Mike Warrender
The Big Freeze - Richard Greswell
The Big Freeze - Richard Greswell
The First Snows - Chris Lewis
The First Snows - Chris Lewis
The Old Canal, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent
The Old Canal, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent
The Pool at The Incline, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent
The Pool at The Incline, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent
The Pool at the Old Ben Homes, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent
The Pool at the Old Ben Homes, Lilleshall - Howard Broadbent
The Shroppie - Janet Richardson
The Shroppie - Janet Richardson
The Shropshire Union Canal at Gnosall - Bob Colman
The Shropshire Union Canal at Gnosall - Bob Colman
The Winter Barn - Howard Broadbent
The Winter Barn - Howard Broadbent
Winter Johhers - Howard Broadbent
Winter Johhers - Howard Broadbent
Winter Sheep - Howard Broadbent
Winter Sheep - Howard Broadbent
Tong Church with leaves and snow - Caron Malcolm
Tong Church with leaves and snow - Caron Malcolm
Tong Phone Box - Caron Malcolm
Tong Phone Box - Caron Malcolm
Valley Stream, Church Stretton - Richard Greswell
Valley Stream, Church Stretton - Richard Greswell
Winter Field - Simon Hughes
Winter Field - Simon Hughes