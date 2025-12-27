46 stunning photographs of Shropshire in winter - captured by Newport photo club

Highlights include Richard Greswell’s striking view of Brown Clee Hill blanketed in snow, and his atmospheric photograph of the Long Mynd’s wild ponies moving through a frozen landscape.
The collection also features several stunning snaps of Shropshire's waterways, including an icy Shropshire Union Canal at Market Drayton by Janet Richardson and the River Severn's 'big freeze' - also by Richard Greswell.
Together, these photographs celebrate Shropshire’s landscapes, wildlife and towns in their winter guise, offering moments of tranquillity, resilience and understated beauty during the coldest months of the year.
The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club and the programme are at newportphotoclub.com.