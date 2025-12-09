Golf club near Newport installs smart butts to save water and funds - and cut flood risk
A golf club near Newport has installed new smart water butts on its grounds in a drive to enable intelligent water management and reduce local flood risks.
By Luke Powell
Aqualate Golf Club has taken a major step towards environmental sustainability by installing the smart systems, supported by the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR).
The six industrial-scale tanks each have a capacity of 5,000 litres and are equipped with advanced wireless technology that enables intelligent water management.
The systems collect rainwater from the clubhouse and maintenance buildings, storing it for use in irrigation and course upkeep.