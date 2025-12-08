Planners give part permission for Newport pub refurb but tell brewer more work to be done

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have told Rowton Brewery that more information about bats was needed before they can give consent for work to the roof and chimney at The Bridge Inn, at Lower Bar.

In the meantime Rowton, which took over the Grade II-listed pub earlier this year, has been given permission to repaint the pub in the Newport conservation area from black and brown to black and white.

It can also replace and repair window sills, repaint lintels and make internal alterations to the pub.

“Although the applicant has submitted a preliminary bat roost assessment the evidence within it does not appear to concur with the appropriate guidance and leaves reasonable doubt as to the conclusions,” planners wrote.

The council officials have told the applicants that they also will need to submit applications for full and listed building consent for the roof works once the surveys have been carried out.

Planners wrote: “Officers consider that the proposed scheme will positively impact upon the character, whilst maintaining the appearance of this listed building.

“Officers consider the external works proposed to be acceptable in terms of scale, form and design and will assist in ensuring the long-term survival of the building.”

Planners have also told the applicants that they will also have to apply for advertisement consent to change pub signs.

“Overall, the local planning authority considers the proposal will preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the listed building, the surrounding Newport Conservation Area and the adjacent streetscene.

“Officers are satisfied that there is no harm upon the amenity of the occupants of any neighbouring properties, by way of nearness, or privacy.”

The Bridge Inn has been a licensed premises since 1747 and the roof work is needed to prevent water getting in.

The defects are ‘urgent’, Telford & Wrekin Council has been told.

The Bridge Inn is of late 17th- and early 19th-century origin, with historic associations to Newport’s medieval mill pool, planners have been told.

“The works are primarily conservation-led and focus on halting deterioration, improving the condition of the historic fabric, and sustaining the building’s contribution to the character of the conservation area,” the planning agent said.