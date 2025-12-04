'Truly devastated': Suspected bird flu in Newport swans rescued as eggs after tragic death of parents

Cuan Wildlife Rescue, based in Much Wenlock, has said it is "truly devastated" after hearing that a group of recently rescued mute swans "may be showing signs of avian influenza".

A clutch of 11 eggs was originally rescued from the canal in Newport after a pair of adult swans were found dead near their nest in May.

Initial reports from West Mercia Police suggested that the pair may have been shot with an air rifle. However, post-mortem examinations later revealed they had likely been killed by another animal.

Two of the swans, pictured in August. Photo: Cuan Wildlife Rescue

Five young swans hatched and were hand-reared by Cuan, before being released back into the wild in September.

Now, the organisation says it has been informed that the swans may have bird flu.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "Cuan is truly devastated to hear that they may be showing signs of avian influenza.

"Please know that we care deeply, and it pains us not to be able to do more. Due to strict legal and biosecurity measures, however, our ability to intervene is sadly very limited."

Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency have been approached for comment.