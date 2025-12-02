Picture of Shropshire teen missing in Romanian mountains released as search for him continues

Shropshire teenager George Smyth, aged 18, was reported missing while hiking near Brașov on the evening of Sunday, November 23.

Romanian mountain rescue service Salvamont Brașov said search operations had been conducted daily to find George, a member of Newport's rugby club and former pupil at Haberdashers' Adams.

According to their information, George left from Poiana Brașov, which is near Dracula's Castle, on Sunday morning, aiming to reach Bran.

George Smyth

George was recorded as crossing the Diham-Tache Ionescu area and reaching the Tiganesti valley, where he reportedly contacted the 112 emergency line requesting assistance due to exhaustion and hypothermia.

An update on social media stated that a backpack with equipment had been found during the search and subsequently handed to police.

His mother, Jo Smyth, told Antena1 TV in Romania: "We are hoping and praying he's somehow survived this, against all odds, as the thought of life without him is unbearable."

She described him as "a very bright, loving and adventurous young man" and claims he did not tell anyone he was going hiking.

A translated post issued on Saturday (November 29) by the rescue organisation said: "We assure the family has our full support and that we are making all necessary efforts to find George as soon as possible."

Sebastian Marinescu, from the local mountain rescue service, told the BBC when it received the emergency call from Mr Smyth, "he was disoriented, physically exhausted, and already showing signs of hypothermia" and that his his location was in a "very isolated and hard-to-access mountain area" and the weather conditions "were extremely severe with strong winds, heavy snowfall, and dense fog".

A spokesperson from Newport's rugby club, of which George is a member, said: "Everyone at Newport (Salop) RUFC is deeply concerned to hear that George Smyth has been reported missing while hiking the Bucegi Mountain range in Romania.

Romanian mountain rescue service Salvamont Brașov have been searching for the teenager for eight days

"George is a much-loved member of our club. He grew up through our junior section, represented our Colts last season, and has often given his time wholeheartedly to help coach our younger age groups.

"He has always been part of the Newport rugby family, and this news has touched all of us. Our thoughts are with George, his family, and his friends during this incredibly worrying time.

"As a club and a rugby family, we are holding onto hope that George is found safe and well, and hope that the ongoing search efforts in Romania bring positive news soon.

"We ask everyone to keep George and the Smyth family in their hearts."