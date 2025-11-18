New 74-bed care home to be built in Newport after developers win appeal

A government planning inspector has overruled Telford & Wrekin Council and greenlit plans to build a 74-bed nursing home in Newport.

Bromsgrove-based Barcroft Estates applied for planning permission to build the new facility next to the Premier Inn hotel and The Three Fishes pub off the A41 Newport Bypass in October 2024.

The application stated the home would provide specialist care for the elderly, to meet the "continued demand" for the accommodation of "vulnerable older people requiring nursing and dementia care".

Despite attracting the support of Newport Town Council, Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers rejected the application, calling the development an "undesirable encroachment" onto rural land, as well as raising concerns about the impact of the road's noise on future occupants.