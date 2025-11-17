Tree of Light to shine again to remember loved ones in Newport

For more than 10 years, the Tree of Light has illuminated the grounds of St Nicholas Church, giving residents an opportunity to remember loved ones and raise money for good causes.

The annual Rotary Club of Newport and Newport Town Council scheme invites residents to sponsor a light on the tree, with funds raised divided between the town mayor's chosen charity and the Rotary's Benevolent Fund.

This year, Newport Mayor Thomas Janke has selected The Battle Back Centre Lilleshall as his chosen charity.

Rotary club members Jonathan Butler, David Askin and Gareth Lambe, lauch their Tree of Light appeal at St Nicholas Church, Newport. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Founded in 2011 by the Royal British Legion, the centre was originally created to support wounded and injured service personnel returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Today it assists wounded, injured, and sick service members and offers wellbeing courses for veterans.

The Rotary Club's Benevolent Fund has supported grants to individuals and small volunteer groups in local communities and to wider international communities and disaster relief.

The large tree was erected on Friday in the grounds of St Nicholas Church, ready to shine with white memorial lights when the town's Christmas lights are switched on this Saturday (November 22).

A spokesperson for the club said: "The Rotary Club of Newport are pleased to have launched its ‘Tree of Light’ appeal for 2025 and are hoping the local community will again be generous in their financial support for ongoing worthwhile causes, whilst at the same time taking the opportunity to remember a loved one as we approach Christmas."

A minimum contribution of £5 will sponsor a light on the tree. The names of those being remembered will appear in the Newport Advertiser, and a memorial book will be displayed in the town's library early in the new year.

Forms can be found in the Newport Advertiser, at Ace Computers on 101 High Street, or at the Newport Town Council desk in the library.

A drop box for completed forms and payments will also be located at both High Street sites, and submissions must be made by Thursday, December 11.