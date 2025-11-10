Firefighters called to Newport school after science experiment triggers alarm

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Newport Girls' High School at around 12.19pm, with reports of an automatic fire alarm activation.

One fire crew from Newport Fire Station attended the scene.

After investigating, firefighters confirmed the alarm had been triggered by a science experiment taking place at the school. No fire was found and no injuries were reported.

The incident was logged as a false alarm and the stop message - confirming that assistance was no longer required - was received at 12.37pm.