Newport’s Tree of Light to shine again in tribute to loved ones

For more than a decade, the Tree of Light has shone in the grounds of St Nicholas Church, offering residents the chance to sponsor a light in memory of someone special.

Funds raised by the project are shared between Newport Town Council's mayor's chosen charity and the Rotary Club of Newport’s Benevolent Fund.

This year, Mayor of Newport Thomas Janke has nominated The Battle Back Centre Lilleshall, which was established by the Royal British Legion in 2011 to support wounded and injured service personnel returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Today, it supports wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and provides wellbeing courses for veterans.

Newport's Christmas light switch-on

The Rotary Club's Benevolent Fund has supported grants to individuals and small volunteer groups in local communities and to wider international communities and disaster relief.

A spokesperson for the club said: "The Rotary Club of Newport are pleased to have launched its ‘Tree of Light’ appeal for 2025 and are hoping the local community will again be generous in their financial support for ongoing worthwhile causes, whilst at the same time taking the opportunity to remember a loved one as we approach Christmas."

A minimum donation of £5 will sponsor a light on the tree, which will be illuminated with white memorial lights when the town’s Christmas lights are switched on Saturday, November 22.

The names of loved ones remembered will be printed in the Newport Advertiser and also a memorial book will be displayed in the town's library early in the new year.

Forms are available in the Newport Advertiser, at Ace Computers at 101 High Street or at the Newport Town Council desk at the library.

A drop box for completed forms and payment will also be available at the two High Street locations, and must be handed in before Thursday, December 11.