Plans for free-range egg farm off 'extremely narrow' roads near Newport under fire from locals

Earlier this month, Whitchurch-based Broadhay Eggs Ltd submitted a planning application to build two poultry buildings on a patch of agricultural land next to Wood Farm near Tibberton.

The proposed facility, which would include a ranging area of nearly 40 acres (16 hectares), would accommodate 32,000 free-range hens per bird cycle (generally every 65 weeks).

The plans also include the erection of a range of egg packing and storage facilities, as well as a new access road off Mill Lane.

Broadhay Eggs, which runs multiple sites in Shropshire and Cheshire, said new supply capacity was necessary as supermarkets "transition away from cage-based production".