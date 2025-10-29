More than 100 homes without power in Newport - engineers working to restore supplies

At 8.45am today (Wednesday), 128 properties in the TF10 postcode area of Shropshire (Newport) were without power after a low-voltage incident.

National Grid said the outage was first reported at around 6.25am.

Affected areas are shown in red. Picture: National Grid

Engineers were sent to the town at around 7.13am and are currently working to restore supplies, with power expected to be fully restored by 6pm.

A spokesperson said: "We're working to restore power to your area. We became aware of this power cut at 6.25am this morning and immediately began work to restore your supply.

"We understand how disruptive this is and sincerely apologise for the impact on your day.

"Our engineers are working to get your power back on as quickly as possible."

See National Grid's power outage map with updates here.