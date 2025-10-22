Newport school students making waves with 10 new rowing machines after generous donation

Students at Burton Borough School in Newport are enjoying a major boost to their PE lessons thanks to what staff have described as a “game-changer” community partnership.

The school has received a generous donation of ten Concept 2 C rowing machines, made possible through the support of local councillors Tim Nelson and Peter Scott.

Elliot Murphy, from Burton Borough’s PE department, said: “Having this kind of equipment is a game-changer. It brings teamwork, resilience, and motivation to our students in a whole new way.”

Burton Borough's Elliot Murphy and Councillor Tim Nelson try out the new machines

The rowing machines were funded through the Telford & Wrekin Councillors’ Pride Fund Grant, with £5,000 contributed by Councillor Nelson and £500 by Councillor Scott.

Cllr Nelson said: “After visiting other schools with rowing machine facilities, I couldn’t help but think that Burton Borough should have this too.

“To now see these rowing machines being used by the students is just incredible. It’s a dream come true."

Burton Borough PE staff, Megan Robson and Lia Lyttle

Burton Borough principal Caroline Bedford said: “We’re thrilled to have received the rowing machines and would like to say a huge thank you to Councillor Tim Nelson from Newport Town Council and Councillor Peter Scott for their support.

“We’d also like to thank Tom Clark, owner and director of Rowgear, for his advice and for sharing his knowledge on the most appropriate equipment for our students.”