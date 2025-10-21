Police and ambulance called to two-car crash on A518 near Lilleshall
The emergency services have responded to a two-car crash on the A518 near Lilleshall.
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the crash between Newport and Telford at around 3pm.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service crews were also in attendance.
The fire service said one crew from Newport had been dispatched to the incident which had involved two cars.
An update said that no people had been trapped in either vehicle.