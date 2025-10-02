'I practiced on grapefruits and bananas!' Newport tattoo studio celebrates 15 years in business after humble beginnings

Double K Tattoos, run by Neil and Pam Murray, has become a mainstay in Newport, offering everything from intricate realism and dark art designs to delicate names, flowers, and birds.

But it all began with one bad back tattoo and a birthday challenge.

"It’s her fault," Neil laughed, pointing to Pam. "I didn’t think I’d make it 15 years when I started.

Neil is completely self-taught and began practicing on fruit. Photo: Tim Thursfield

"We pretty much gambled everything we have got on this place 15 years ago."

The idea for the shop was born after Neil repeatedly mocked a large fairy tattoo on Pam’s back.

She said: "Neil is completely self-taught. He has always been very artistic since he was a little boy, and used to do graffiti. He always says that he prefers skin to paper.

Neil and Pam Murray are celebrating 15 years in business. Photo: Tim Thursfield

"On the whole of my back is a big fairy. It’s a bit dodgy! Neil used to look at it and take the mickey. So for his birthday I thought right, I’ll buy him a tattoo machine and see how he goes.