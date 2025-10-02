Shropshire Star
Close

'I practiced on grapefruits and bananas!' Newport tattoo studio celebrates 15 years in business after humble beginnings

A Newport husband-and-wife tattooing team are celebrating 15 years since their business started thanks to a questionable fairy tattoo, a birthday gamble and a fruit bowl full of ink.

Plus
By Luke Powell
Published

Double K Tattoos, run by Neil and Pam Murray, has become a mainstay in Newport, offering everything from intricate realism and dark art designs to delicate names, flowers, and birds. 

But it all began with one bad back tattoo and a birthday challenge.

"It’s her fault," Neil laughed, pointing to Pam. "I didn’t think I’d make it 15 years when I started.

Neil (pictured) is completely self-taught and began practicing on fruit
Neil is completely self-taught and began practicing on fruit. Photo: Tim Thursfield

"We pretty much gambled everything we have got on this place 15 years ago."

The idea for the shop was born after Neil repeatedly mocked a large fairy tattoo on Pam’s back.

She said: "Neil is completely self-taught. He has always been very artistic since he was a little boy, and used to do graffiti. He always says that he prefers skin to paper.

Neil and Pam Murray are celebrating 15 years of business
Neil and Pam Murray are celebrating 15 years in business. Photo: Tim Thursfield

"On the whole of my back is a big fairy. It’s a bit dodgy! Neil used to look at it and take the mickey. So for his birthday I thought right, I’ll buy him a tattoo machine and see how he goes. 