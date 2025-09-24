Community cheers success of Tibberton Trot as hundreds take part in annual 10K road race

The fifth edition of the Tibberton Trot, organised by Newport & District Running Club and members of the Tibberton community, took place on Sunday, September 14.

The event, which started in 2019 and missed two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has become a popular fixture in the local calendar - and not only as a competitive run but as a fundraiser for local causes.

This year, 204 runners completed the scenic multi-terrain 10K course which winds through quiet country roads and picturesque paths around the village. A further 71 runners took part in the 1K fun run around the village playing fields.

Each 10K finisher received a goodie bag, bespoke medal, and a voucher for the village pub - with those who entered before July 30 also receiving a technical race T-shirt, a new addition for this year's race.

Rob Weston of Shrewsbury AC led the race from start to finish

Race organiser Martin Murdoch said he and fellow organisers were delighted with the turnout and atmosphere, and while final figures are still being calculated, they hope to match last year’s fundraising total of £1,900.

He said: "All the feedback was very good. Organisers were all really pleased with the participants. The marshals said it was excellent too.

"It is not a big event: we had 204 participants, it sold out. We used it to raise money for local community groups, ranging from the school to the church, the PTA to coach trips for the village, and other groups.

Sarah Mackness, who is a former Tibberton resident, was the first female home

"We haven't got the final figure for this year, but last year's race raised £1,900, so we will certainly be looking at that amount again this year.

"It's an event organised by the community for the community.

"We have 75 volunteers, and 75 per cent of them are from the community in Tibberton."

The 10K race was won by Rob Weston of Shrewsbury Athletics Club, who completed the course in 35 minutes and nine seconds.

Emma and Chris Clulow were the top Tibberton residents and won the Owen Meredith shield

The first female finisher was Sarah Mackness, of City of Stoke Running Club, also used to live in Tibberton. She crossed the line in 41 minutes and 54 seconds.

The event also featured the Owen Meredith Shield, awarded to the fastest male and female runners who live in the village. This year, the honours went to husband and wife duo Chris and Emma Clulow, who finished in 39 minutes and 30 seconds, and 48 minutes and 17 seconds respectively.

Explaining the history of the award, Martin said: "During one of the world wars, the vicar's son went to battle and he lost his life. There was a trust fund set up in his memory.

"When we first set the event up in 2019, it was originally to raise funds for the church, hence the name, but we raised so much and went into other areas."